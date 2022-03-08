Yext Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.05, revenue of $100.9M misses by $0.14M

Mar. 08, 2022 4:24 PM ETYext, Inc. (YEXT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Yext press release (NYSE:YEXT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $100.9M (+9.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.14M.
  • Q123 Outlook: Revenue is projected to be in the range of $96.3 million to $97.3 million (consensus: $103.79M) and Non-GAAP net loss per share is projected to be $0.08 to $0.07 (consensus: -$0.05) which assumes 131.9 million weighted-average basic shares outstanding.
  • FY23 Outlook: Revenue is projected to be in the range of $403.3 million to $407.3 million (consensus: $444.71M) and Non-GAAP net loss per share is projected to be $0.19 to $0.17 (consensus: -$0.09)which assumes 134.3 million weighted-average basic shares outstanding.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.