Yext Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.05, revenue of $100.9M misses by $0.14M
Mar. 08, 2022 4:24 PM ETYext, Inc. (YEXT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Yext press release (NYSE:YEXT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $100.9M (+9.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.14M.
- Q123 Outlook: Revenue is projected to be in the range of $96.3 million to $97.3 million (consensus: $103.79M) and Non-GAAP net loss per share is projected to be $0.08 to $0.07 (consensus: -$0.05) which assumes 131.9 million weighted-average basic shares outstanding.
- FY23 Outlook: Revenue is projected to be in the range of $403.3 million to $407.3 million (consensus: $444.71M) and Non-GAAP net loss per share is projected to be $0.19 to $0.17 (consensus: -$0.09)which assumes 134.3 million weighted-average basic shares outstanding.