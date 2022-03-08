Fathom Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.24, revenue of $95.46M
Mar. 08, 2022 4:24 PM ETFathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Fathom Holdings press release (NASDAQ:FTHM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.24.
- Revenue of $95.46M (+78.7% Y/Y).
- Guidance: For the first quarter of 2022, Fathom expects total revenue in the range of $77-78 million, and an Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $3.2- $3.3 million.
- For the full year 2022, Fathom is raising its total revenue guidance to the range of $425 - $435 million, and its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the range of a loss of $500,000 to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $500,000