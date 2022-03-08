Stitch Fix tumbles after soft revenue guidance rattles investors

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) tumbled in after-hours trading on Tuesday after setting guidance below consensus expectations due to softness in the number of active clients in the first half of FY22 and uncertainty in the timing of improvements in the company's conversion.

"While Freestyle revenue grew 29% year on year in the second quarter, we continue to experience challenges with onboarding and conversion of clients, which are not where we want them to be," noted CEO Elizabeth Spaulding on the SFIX business.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) now expects Q3 revenue of $485M to $500M vs. $559M consensus.

Shares of SFXI fell 19.35% after the soft guidance update.