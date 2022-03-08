XPO Logistics stock gains aftermarket on planned spin-off, divestitures

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock rose 7% postmarket after the firm said it intends to separate its brokered transportation services from its less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) business in North America, and plans to divest its European business and North American intermodal operation.

The planned spin-off transaction is intended to be tax-free to XPO shareholders and would create 2 publicly-traded companies.

XPO plans to divest its European business through either a sale or a listing on a European stock exchange. In North America, the company is currently under an exclusivity agreement in connection with a potential sale of its intermodal business.

The spin-off would be a platform for tech-enabled truck brokerage services in North America. Headquarters are expected to be in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On completion of the spin-off, XPO's North American LTL segment will be the third largest provider of domestic and cross-border LTL freight shipping. Headquarters are expected to be in Greenwich, Connecticut.

XPO believes each of the 2 transportation firms created by the spin-off and divestitures will generate a high return on invested capital and robust free cash flow.

The aggregate trading price of the stocks of the 2 firms is expected to be higher than the price that XPO's stock would trade at if the two businesses remained combined.

“We believe that by separating these businesses, we can significantly enhance value creation for our customers, employees and shareholders, as we did with the GXO spin-off,” said CEO Brad Jacobs.

XPO expects to complete the planned spin-off in Q4 of 2022. There can be no assurance that the spin-off or divestitures will occur or, if one or more do occur, of the terms or timing.

XPO also reiterated its Q1 and 2022 guidance.