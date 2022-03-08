DHL Express says it placed an order for six additional Boeing (NYSE:BA) 777 freighters, taking DHL's order book total to 28 777 freighters since it placed its first direct order in 2018; it has taken delivery of 15 777 freighters so far.

"The Boeing 777 Freighter is the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class and will connect DHL's global hubs in Cincinnati, Leipzig and Hong Kong as well as serving other key markets," the logistics company says.

DHL says the new aircraft will significantly contribute to its goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions to less than 29M tons by 2030.

Boeing earlier reported total orders for 37 commercial jets in February, including five 777 freighters.