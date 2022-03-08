API inventories in-line with DOE expectations for Wednesday
Mar. 08, 2022 4:37 PM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor7 Comments
- API reported crude inventories rose 2.8mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 0.7mb on the week.
- Crude inventories at Cushing fell 0.4mb on the week, according to the API.
- API reported gasoline inventories fell 2.0mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 2.1mb on the week.
- API reported diesel inventories fell 5.5mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.9mb on the week.
- In total, API showed a draw of 4.7mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a 4.7mb draw.
- The API figures are broadly in line with DOE expectations (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).