Cricut GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $387.8M
Mar. 08, 2022 4:38 PM ETCricut, Inc. (CRCT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cricut press release (NASDAQ:CRCT): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.05.
- Revenue of $387.8M (+5% Y/Y)
- Connected machine revenue was $158.1 million, down 7% over Q4 2020 and up nearly 98% on a two-year basis.
- Subscriptions revenue was $55.7 million, up 51% over Q4 2020 and up nearly 257% on a two-year basis.
- Accessories and materials revenue was $174.0 million, up nearly 7% over Q4 2020 and up 123% on a two-year basis.
- Gross margin was 27.0%, down from 33.6% in Q4 2020.
- Shares -21% AH.