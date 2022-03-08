Cricut GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $387.8M

Mar. 08, 2022 4:38 PM ETCricut, Inc. (CRCT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Cricut press release (NASDAQ:CRCT): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.05.
  • Revenue of $387.8M (+5% Y/Y)
  • Connected machine revenue was $158.1 million, down 7% over Q4 2020 and up nearly 98% on a two-year basis.
  • Subscriptions revenue was $55.7 million, up 51% over Q4 2020 and up nearly 257% on a two-year basis.
  • Accessories and materials revenue was $174.0 million, up nearly 7% over Q4 2020 and up 123% on a two-year basis.
  • Gross margin was 27.0%, down from 33.6% in Q4 2020.
  • Shares -21% AH.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.