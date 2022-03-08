Omega Healthcare acquires Reventics to improve physician office operations
Mar. 08, 2022 4:39 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Omega Healthcare, a company that streamlines medical office processes, has acquired Reventics, a company that provides software to enhance physician reimbursement and compliance, while improving clinical quality measures.
- The acquisition enables Omega Healthcare to expand its core coding and revenue cycle management (RMC) offering by using Reventics' proprietary cloud native platforms for clinical documentation improvement and RMC along with expert clinical resources to drive improved outcomes for its clients.
- Terms of the acquisition weren't disclosed.
- Omega Healthcare is backed by the private equity business within Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Asset Management and Everstone Group.