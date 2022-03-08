Yext names chairman Michael Walrath as CEO
Mar. 08, 2022 4:50 PM ETYEXTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) named chairman Michael Walrath as CEO and Darryl Bond as CFO.
- Each will begin his new role on Mar. 25, at which time Howard Lerman will resign as CEO. Lerman will also step down from the board, but will continue as an advisor to Yext.
- Bond will succeed Steve Cakebread, who is stepping down after serving as CFO since 2014.
- Walrath has been Yext's chairman since 2011 and a director since 2008.
- Bond joined Yext in 2015 and has been its chief accounting officer since 2017.
- Yext chief strategy officer Marc Ferrentino has been promoted to president and COO.
- The company also reported Q4 results and provided 2023 outlook.