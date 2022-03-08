US refiners rip higher, as gasoline prices set record, and refinery margins rally
Mar. 08, 2022 4:52 PM ETPBF, HFC, DK, VLOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments
- US refiners posted notable gains Tuesday, with PBF (NYSE:PBF) up 19%, followed by Holly (NYSE:HFC) up 16%, Delek (NYSE:DK) up 14% and Valero (NYSE:VLO) up 8%.
- National average gasoline prices at the pump set an all-time high Tuesday, as self-sanctioning of Russian oil and oil products tightened markets.
- To add fuel to the fire, Bank of America upgraded refiners, calling for a "golden age" in US refining; the upgrade points to the fact that oil refineries have pivoted to bio-fuels and thereby reduced domestic oil refining capacity by almost 1mb/d.
- And in fact, record demand and reduced supply have shown through in refinery margins, with the price difference between oil and oil products like gasoline and diesel eclipsing recent highs: