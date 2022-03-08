Air Products (NYSE:APD) unveils plans to build, own and operate a 10 metric tons/day facility to produce green liquid hydrogen in Arizona, intended to sell hydrogen for the mobility market in California and other locations requiring zero-carbon hydrogen; financial details are not disclosed.

The plant, which is expected to come onstream in 2023, will use two Thyssenkrupp nucera electrolyzers to produce gaseous hydrogen, which Air Products will convert to liquid hydrogen, also using advanced compression technology supplied through its strategic alliance with Baker Hughes to feed the liquefier.

"The Arizona project is another link in the hydrogen supply chain to ensure reliable supply of decarbonized fuel to customers," Air Products says.

The announcement failed to help Air Products shares, which fell to a 52-week intraday low; the stock recently was downgraded at BMO, which cited inflationary pressures on the company's backlog.