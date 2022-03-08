Oscar Health slips as chief operating officer resigns
Mar. 08, 2022 4:56 PM ETOscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is trading ~4% lower in the post-market Tuesday after the health insurer announced the resignation of Meghan Joyce as Chief Operating Officer of the company and Executive Vice President of its +Oscar Platform effective Apr. 10.
- Ms. Joyce informed the company of her departure on Mar. 07 to become the chief executive of a new venture, Oscar Health (OSCR) disclosed in a regulatory filing.
- In her absence, the +Oscar technology platform and the business line will report to co-founder and CEO, Mario Schlosser.
- However, Ms. Joyce has inked a two-year consulting agreement with the company and its subsidiary, Oscar Management Corporation. Per the terms, she will continue to serve as a senior advisor to Oscar Health (OSCR) and its management effective Apr. 10.
Currently, Wall Street analysts are divided over the prospects of Oscar Health (OSCR) while Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings indicate a “Strong Sell” rating for the stock