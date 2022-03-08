Ontrak down 24% after hours as quarterly results miss on top and bottom lines
- Shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) have plummeted 24% as the artificial intelligence-assisted behavioral health company's Q4 2021 results missed on both the top and bottom lines.
- Net loss for the quarter was ~$20.1M (-$1.12 per share, basic and diluted) compared to a ~$3.2M loss (-$0.27 per share) in the prior-year period.
- Revenue of $10.3M in the quarter was a ~65% year-over-year decline.
- For 2022, Ontrak (OTRK) is projecting revenue of $25M-$30M.
