Ontrak down 24% after hours as quarterly results miss on top and bottom lines

Mar. 08, 2022 4:58 PM ETOntrak, Inc. (OTRK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

businessman pushing button quarterly report

Imilian/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) have plummeted 24% as the artificial intelligence-assisted behavioral health company's Q4 2021 results missed on both the top and bottom lines.
  • Net loss for the quarter was ~$20.1M (-$1.12 per share, basic and diluted) compared to a ~$3.2M loss (-$0.27 per share) in the prior-year period.
  • Revenue of $10.3M in the quarter was a ~65% year-over-year decline.
  • For 2022, Ontrak (OTRK) is projecting revenue of $25M-$30M.
