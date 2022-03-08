Better fires 3,000 employees as mortgage volumes drop
Mar. 08, 2022
- As mortgage rates rise from historically low levels and house prices climb, fewer people are applying for mortgages. That means mortgage lenders are having to scale back their workforces as volume declines.
- Closely held online-mortgage lender Better is letting go of ~3,000 employees, or ~35% of its workforce, located in the U.S. and India, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The job cuts come after the company fired ~9% of its workforce last year, which its CEO announced in a video conference call.
- This time the company said it would contact all affected workers personally, Bloomberg reported. TechCrunch, though, said some employees found out that they were losing their jobs when they saw a severance check in their payroll app.
