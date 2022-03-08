General Electric (NYSE:GE) discloses its board authorized a $3B share repurchase program, to be used "as one of a number of potential capital allocation alternatives on an ongoing basis, along with organic and inorganic investments," as it moves to establish three global, investment grade companies.

The company has a $93.86B market cap, 1.1B shares outstanding and a public float of 1.09B shares.

GE also said Stephen Angel, Isabella Goren and Tomislav Mihaljevic were elected to the board, while James Tisch will not stand for re-election to the board, as the company increases its board size by two directors.

GE CEO Larry Culp said recently that the company expects "strong" revenue growth this year but rising raw material and logistics costs will exceed its ability to increase prices during H1.