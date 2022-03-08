Ongoing worries about Ukraine and oil prices, along with a looming Federal Reserve decision, prompted a volatile session on Tuesday, with stocks ultimately finishing lower. The S&P 500 slipped 0.7%, adding to the previous day's sell-off and recording its first close below 4,200 since the middle of last year.

While the major averages pushed lower, the focus on energy prices sent investors stampeding into solar stocks. ReneSola (NYSE:SOL), Maxeon Solar (NASDAQ:MAXN), Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) all posted gains of at least 18%.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) also bucked the overall negative trend on Wall Street. Earnings news sent the stock higher. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) pushed higher as well, climbing to a fresh 52-week high.

Looking to the downside, DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) dropped on renewed concerns about Chinese regulatory pressure. Meanwhile, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) slipped to a new low, adding to recent weakness.

Sector In Focus

The massive rally in oil prices that has taken place since Russia's invasion of Ukraine has turned the spotlight towards alternative sources of power. This process continued Tuesday, with solar stocks posting significant gains on the session.

ReneSola (SOL) was one of the best performers in the group, rising by nearly 37%. This added to a 10% advance posted during the previous session, taking the stock to its highest level since mid-November.

Meanwhile, Maxeon Solar (MAXN) climbed almost 24%, while Sunworks (SUNW) posted a gain of about 20%. SunPower (SPWR) finished higher by nearly 19%.

Standout Gainer

An upbeat forecast included with its Q4 earnings report sparked buying in Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF). Boosted by the news, shares jumped 8%.

The pet supply retailer surpassed Q4 expectations with both its top and bottom lines. Revenue advanced nearly 13% to reach $1.51B.

Looking ahead, the company projected adjusted earnings for 2022 of $0.97 to $1.00 per share, with revenue between $6.15B and $6.25B. Both predictions exceeded Wall Street's expectations, with analysts looking for a bottom-line figure of $0.90 per share on revenue of around $6.1B.

WOOF recorded an advance of $1.42 on the session, ending the day at $19.11. The stock remains in a trading range that has held it so far in 2022. Overall, the stock is down about 15% over the past six months.

Standout Loser

DiDi Global (DIDI) posted a sharp decline after investors received a reminder that the China-based ride-hailing service operates under a regulatory cloud. The stock dropped more than 11% on the session.

The selling spree came amid reports that Ant Group's much-anticipated IPO will be delayed indefinitely due to China's ongoing crackdown on tech companies.

DIDI, which came public last year, has since come under significant regulatory scrutiny in China, forcing it to plan a delisting in the U.S. and move its stock trading to Hong Kong.

DIDI finished at $3.55, a decline of 44 cents on the day. The stock remains in a trading range near its 52-week low of $3.33. All told, DIDI has fallen about 75% from its IPO price of $14 per share.

Notable New High

Bolstered by a general rebound in the retailing sector, Dollar Tree (DLTR) staged a rally of 4% on Tuesday, taking the stock to a fresh 52-week high.

Going into Tuesday's trading, DLTR had slipped in the previous two days, dragged down by an overall selling spree among retailers. The sector saw weakness amid concerns that high commodity prices would cut into consumers' ability to spend.

Even so, DLTR has held up better than most of the rest of the retailing space. Investors have bet that the low-price provider would become a go-to shopping spot for lower-income customers looking for deals in an inflationary environment.

DLTR climbed $5.94 on Tuesday to close at $146.80. During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week high of $151.28. The stock had generally traded in a range since November. Shares have climbed nearly 61% over the past six months.

Notable New Low

Amid general geopolitical and economic uncertainty, Amazon (AMZN) has steadily lost ground recently. Tuesday's session saw shares of the online retailer add to their recent weakness and extend their 52-week low.

AMZN dropped about 1% on the session, closing at $2,719.86. This added to a recent slide, including a decline of almost 6% the day before. Tuesday represented the stock's sixth lower finish in the last seven sessions.

During the day, AMZN reached $2,671.45 -- setting a new intraday 52-week low. This represented the first time the stock had dropped below $2,700 since June of 2020.

For more on Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.