BrainChip inks new partnerships in Europe, Israel to expand EMEA sales
Mar. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETBrainChip Holdings Ltd (BRCHF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- BrainChip (OTCQX:BRCHF) announced new sales partnerships in Europe and Israel that will expand the commercial reach of its Akida neuromorphic computing platforms.
- BRCHF partnered with Eastronics, a high-tech distributor in Israel, and SalesLink, a European technology solutions provider, to optimize local market sales throughout EMEA.
- Eastronics is ideally suited to benefit BRCHF's global expansion in terms of customer presence and broad reach, from vertical such as medical, military, and industrial IoT markets, in Israel.
- SalesLink has a broad reach that will be instrumental in building of BRCHF's ecosystem and the go-to-market IP licensing plan in the Central Europe region.