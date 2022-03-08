MongoDB stock soars postmarket on strong Q4 results, upbeat forecast
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock jumped 10% postmarket after the firm reported Q4 results that topped Street estimates and provided upbeat guidance.
- Q4 revenue grew 55.8% to $266.49M. Subscription revenue was $258.2M, up 58% Y/Y, and services revenue was $8.3M, up 17% Y/Y.
- MDB expects Q1 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.12-$0.08, narrower than consensus estimate of $0.18.
- Q1 revenue is expected to be $263M-267M, well above consensus estimate of $253.59M.
- FY23 non-GAAP loss per share is projected to be $0.51-0.29 vs. consensus estimate of $0.62.
- FY23 revenue is expected to be $1.15B-1.18B vs. consensus estimate of $1.14B.
- "MongoDB delivered exceptional Q4 results, highlighted by delivering 85% Atlas revenue growth and surpassing $1B in annualized revenue," said CEO Dev Ittycheria.
- As of Jan. 31, MDB had $1.8B in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash.