Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) says it is launching Schlumberger End-to-end Emissions Solutions, a business dedicated to eliminating the oil and gas industry's methane and routine flare emissions.

Schlumberger says the business will provide services and technologies "designed to give operators a robust and scalable solution for measuring, monitoring, reporting and ultimately eliminating methane and routine flare emissions from their operations."

The company notes the business is launched as Oil and Gas Climate Initiative members announced a commitment for zero methane gas emissions in oil and gas operations by 2030.

Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch said earlier that Q1 results likely will be affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, largely from the impact of the depreciation of the ruble.