Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV), which is developing cell-based therapies to treat cancer, has filed to hold an initial public offering on Nasdaq.

The biotech group didn’t disclose the size and pricing of the intended deal. The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol ARTV, according to its filing.

Goldman Sachs, Cowen, Wedbush PacGrow and Evercore ISI are serving as lead bookrunners.

Artiva’s lead drug candidate, AB-101, is currently in Phase 1/2 studies. The product is being evaluated in combination with the drug rituximab for the treatment of non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

The company also has two other treatments in development, AB-201 for solid tumors and AB-202 for B-cell malignancies. Artiva hopes to file for regulatory clearance to begin clinical trials for AB-201 during the second half of this year and for AB-202 in 2023.

For a more in-depth look at Artiva, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Artiva Biotherapeutics Aims for $100M US IPO”.