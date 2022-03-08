Canada's government has again postponed taking a vital decision on Equinor's (EQNR +0.6%) planned $9.4B Bay du Nord oil development offshore Newfoundland & Labrador, Upstream.com reports.

The 40-day extension to mid-April came after the government already used an additional 90 days from early December to assess the project's environmental impact.

Canada's Ministry of Environment & Climate Change said it extended the decision-making period "to provide more time to review the considerable amount of complex information and make an informed decision."

Environmental activists have been campaigning against Equinor's plan, claiming the development runs counter to the government's decarbonization agenda.

Equinor is "perhaps the most profitable energy company in the world right now," CashFlow Hunter writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.