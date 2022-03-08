BASF downgraded at Deutsche Bank with few positive catalysts

Mar. 08, 2022

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY +4.6%) bounces off a 52-week low despite a Deutsche Bank downgrade to Hold from Buy with a €65 stock price target, cut from €90, as the firm sees few catalysts for a share price pickup in the coming 12 months.

Despite trading "relatively healthily" on a price-to-earnings basis, Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Jones sees little space for improvement, with not enough potential positive catalysts to justify a Buy rating, and near-term share movements could remain volatile due to global macro risks such as BASF's exposure to Russia and its struggles to list its Wintershall Dea subsidiary.

Baader analyst Markus Mayer also says BASF may underperform despite its "clear valuation discount" compared to other European chemical peers, citing supply disruption risks to its German operations as some naphtha supply comes from Russia.

The company's Q4 results released last month lagged expectations, and BASF guided for lower earnings and revenues in 2022.

