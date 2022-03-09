Games Global said in talks to go public through SPAC Tailwind Acquisition

SPACs symbol. Wooden circles with words "SPACs, special purpose acquisition companies" on beautiful white background, copy space. Business and SPACs, special purpose acquisition companies concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Games Global, a supplier to the online gaming industry, is said in talks to go public through a deal with SPAC Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) that will value the combined company at more than $3B.
  • Games Global and Tailwind (TWND) have signed a letter of intent about a transaction, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • Games Global was founded last year and is led by CEO Walter Bugno, who was formerly executive vice president of new business and strategic initiatives at International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT).
  • The deal for SPAC Tailwind (TWND), run by Casper Sleep CEO Philip Krim, marks its second attempt to do an acquisition after the SPAC and risk-analytics firm Qomplx mutually agreed to cancel their merger in August.
