Games Global said in talks to go public through SPAC Tailwind Acquisition
Mar. 08, 2022 9:39 PM ETTailwind Acquisition Corp. (TWND)IGTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Games Global, a supplier to the online gaming industry, is said in talks to go public through a deal with SPAC Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) that will value the combined company at more than $3B.
- Games Global and Tailwind (TWND) have signed a letter of intent about a transaction, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Games Global was founded last year and is led by CEO Walter Bugno, who was formerly executive vice president of new business and strategic initiatives at International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT).
- The deal for SPAC Tailwind (TWND), run by Casper Sleep CEO Philip Krim, marks its second attempt to do an acquisition after the SPAC and risk-analytics firm Qomplx mutually agreed to cancel their merger in August.