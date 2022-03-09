Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; U.S. announces ban on Russian oil imports amid Ukraine war

Japan +0.09%.

China -2.94%

Hong Kong -2.62%.

Australia +1.04%.

India +0.87%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones shed 184.74 points, or 0.56%, to 32,632.64, S&P 500 declined 0.72% to 4,170.70, while Nasdaq dipped 0.28% to 12,795.55.

Markets in South Korea are closed on Wednesday due to the country’s presidential election.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports and Britain said it would phase out Russian oil imports through the end of 2022 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices firmed on Wednesday over fears of a potential supply shock as the United States banned Russian oil imports, and amid signs that some buyers are already shunning them.

Brent crude futures were up $2.91, or 2.27%, at $130.89 a barrel at 0520 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude futures were up $2.34, or 1.89%, at $126.04 a barrel.

Gold held ground on Wednesday after rising to a 19-month peak in the last session, as a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields countered support from safe-haven demand stemming from the Ukraine crisis.

Spot gold was flat at $2,053.99 per ounce by 0312 GMT.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.9% to $2,061.40.

Palladium gained 3.3% to $3,284.67 per ounce, rising 38% since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Spot silver was up 1% at $26.66 per ounce. Platinum rose 1.2% to $1,168.02.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.14%; S&P 500 +0.14%; Nasdaq +0.07%.