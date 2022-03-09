Transcontinental Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35, revenue of $690.6M
Mar. 09, 2022 1:21 AM ETTranscontinental Inc. (TCLAF), TCLCFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Transcontinental press release (OTCPK:TCLAF): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35.
- Revenue of $690.6M (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Outlook: "In the Packaging Sector, we expect organic volume growth in fiscal year 2022 compared to fiscal 2021, excluding the impact of the 53rd week on the results for fiscal year 2021. In addition, we continue to expect an increase in adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization for fiscal year 2022 compared to the prior fiscal year.
- In the Printing Sector, we expect a continued recovery in printing volume and expect an increase in adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortization for fiscal year 2022 compared to fiscal year 2021.
- Finally, we expect to continue generating significant cash flows from operating activities. "