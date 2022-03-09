Pine Cliff Energy GAAP EPS of $0.23, revenue of $54.41M
Mar. 09, 2022 1:29 AM ETPine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PIFYF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Pine Cliff Energy press release (OTCPK:PIFYF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.23.
- Revenue of $54.41M (+73.9% Y/Y).
- Generated $26.3 million of adjusted funds flow or $0.07 per fully diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
- Production averaged 19,056 Boe/d and 18,445 Boe/d during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 19,130 Boe/d and 19,006 BOE/d for the comparable periods in 2020.
- The Company's 2022 capital budget of $25.5 million is expected to be fully funded from adjusted funds flow.
- Annual production volumes for 2022 are expected to range between 20,000 and 21,000 BOE per day, weighted 87% to natural gas.