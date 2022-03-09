Pine Cliff Energy GAAP EPS of $0.23, revenue of $54.41M

Mar. 09, 2022 1:29 AM ETPine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PIFYF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Pine Cliff Energy press release (OTCPK:PIFYF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.23.
  • Revenue of $54.41M (+73.9% Y/Y).
  • Generated $26.3 million of adjusted funds flow or $0.07 per fully diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
  • Production averaged 19,056 Boe/d and 18,445 Boe/d during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 19,130 Boe/d and 19,006 BOE/d for the comparable periods in 2020.
  • The Company's 2022 capital budget of $25.5 million is expected to be fully funded from adjusted funds flow.
  • Annual production volumes for 2022 are expected to range between 20,000 and 21,000 BOE per day, weighted 87% to natural gas.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.