P.A.M. Transportation to retire treasury shares and announces stock split

Mar. 09, 2022 2:33 AM ETP.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) says that the company's board approved a resolution to retire the company's current treasury share holdings and declared a 2-for-1 forward stock split of its common stock.
  • The company currently holds ~12.3M treasury shares that will be retired immediately.
  • The stock split will be in the form of a 100% stock dividend and is payable on March 29 to stockholders of record on March 18.
  • Under the terms of the stock split, the company's stockholders will receive a dividend of one share for every share held on the record date.
  • The dividend will be paid in authorized but unissued shares of common stock of the Company.
  • The additional shares will be distributed by the Company's transfer agent, Computershare, and the per share price of the Company's common stock will adjust accordingly on The Nasdaq Stock Market.
  • After the stock split, the number of shares of common stock outstanding will increase to approximately 22.2 million shares from 11.1M shares.
  • The Company expects trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on March 30.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.