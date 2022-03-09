P.A.M. Transportation to retire treasury shares and announces stock split
Mar. 09, 2022 2:33 AM ETP.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) says that the company's board approved a resolution to retire the company's current treasury share holdings and declared a 2-for-1 forward stock split of its common stock.
- The company currently holds ~12.3M treasury shares that will be retired immediately.
- The stock split will be in the form of a 100% stock dividend and is payable on March 29 to stockholders of record on March 18.
- Under the terms of the stock split, the company's stockholders will receive a dividend of one share for every share held on the record date.
- The dividend will be paid in authorized but unissued shares of common stock of the Company.
- The additional shares will be distributed by the Company's transfer agent, Computershare, and the per share price of the Company's common stock will adjust accordingly on The Nasdaq Stock Market.
- After the stock split, the number of shares of common stock outstanding will increase to approximately 22.2 million shares from 11.1M shares.
- The Company expects trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on March 30.