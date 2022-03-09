Travere prices upsized $275M convertible senior notes offering

Mar. 09, 2022 3:27 AM ETTravere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) has priced its underwritten offering of $275M aggregate principal amount of 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2029 for net proceeds of ~$266.3M.
  • The sale of the notes is expected to close on March 11, 2022.
  • The offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $250M.
  • Underwriters over-allotment is additional $41.25M aggregate principal amount of notes.
  • The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Travere and will accrue interest payable in cash semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 2.25% per annum.
  • The Notes will mature on March 1, 2029.
  • The initial conversion rate will be 31.3740 shares per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of specified events.
  • The redemption price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repurchase ~$207.1M aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.50% senior convertible notes due 2025 for cash, including accrued and unpaid interest, of approximately $213.8 million; remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
