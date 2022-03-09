European markets jump as Russia-Ukraine volatility persists
London +1.91%.
Germany +4.01%. Germany January industrial production +2.7% vs +0.5% m/m expected.
France +3.87%.
MOEX Ruble will trade but Russia’s Stock market to remain closed Wednesday.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 jumped 2.6% in early trade, with banks adding to lead gains as almost all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
Eurozone Q4 final GDP +0.5% vs +0.5% q/q second estimate.
Comin up in the session : US February NFIB small business optimism index at 1100 GMT.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than two basis point to 1.89%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than three basis point to 0.14%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.46%.
European futures mostly higher. FTSE +1.73%; CAC +1.25%; DAX +3.37% and EURO STOXX +2.84%.