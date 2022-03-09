Sirona Biochem subsidiary secures financing in partnership with French government
Mar. 09, 2022 4:41 AM ETSirona Biochem Corp. (SRBCF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sirona Biochem (OTCPK:SRBCF) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary TFChem, has secured financing to develop an advanced chemistry process to improve the manufacturing of active ingredients for a tenure of one year.
- The project will be financed in partnership with the French government and will include the University of Rouen in Normandy, the Engineering school INSA of Rouen and the CNRS to develop "flow chemistry", an advanced technology for multistep syntheses of compounds.
- The French government will co-finance and hire a postdoctoral student full time on the project and will allow the free use of a facility at the university as well as access to the specialized equipment required to develop the process.