Sanofi, Sobi's hemophilia A therapy provides bleeding protection, meets main goal of study

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) said efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001) met the main goal of a phase 3 trial by showing clinically meaningful prevention of bleeds in previously treated patients 12 years of age or older with severe hemophilia A.

The late-stage study, dubbed XTEND-1, enrolled 159 patients 12 years of age or older with severe hemophilia A who were previously treated with factor VIII replacement therapy.

Hemophilia A is a rare, genetic disorder in which the ability of a person's blood to clot is hindered due to a lack of factor VIII.

The study had two groups, the prophylaxis arm (Arm A) , where people received a weekly prophylactic 50 IU/kg dose of efanesoctocog alfa for 52 weeks; and an on-demand arm (Arm B) where people received 50 IU/kg as needed for 26 weeks followed by weekly prophylaxis for another 26 weeks.

The trial met the main goal, showing a clinically meaningful prevention of bleeds in people with severe hemophilia A receiving weekly prophylaxis with efanesoctocog alfa over 52 weeks. The median annualized bleeding rate (ABR) was 0 with a mean ABR of 0.71.

The key secondary goal was also met, showing that once-weekly efanesoctocog alfa was superior to prior prophylactic factor VIII replacement therapy, showing a statistically significant reduction in ABR based on intra-patient comparison.

The companies said efanesoctocog alfa was well-tolerated, and inhibitor development to factor VIII was not detected.

"We believe efanesoctocog alfa provides higher protection for longer duration with reduced treatment burden of once-weekly dosing, and we look forward to working with regulators to bring this therapy to patients as soon as possible," said Dietmar Berger, global head of development and chief medical officer, Sanofi.

The company said the data will be basis for filing to regulatory authorities worldwide starting this year and submission in the EU will follow after data from an ongoing study in children, called XTEND-Kids, is available.