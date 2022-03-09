Jackpot digital inks 2-table contract with Sac & Fox Casino
Mar. 09, 2022 4:45 AM ETJackpot Digital Inc. (JPOTF), JPOTDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Jackpot Digital (OTCQB:JPOTF) has signed a licensing contract with Sac & Fox Casino of Powhattan, Kansas, USA to install two Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs.
- The tables are currently being prepared for shipping and installation.
- Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We are pleased to move past our letter of intent with Sac & Fox and move forward with a formal agreement, adding the state of Kansas to our growing roster of new jurisdictions. Jackpot Blitz™ is gaining in interest and popularity, and our pipeline of new business continues to grow due to the clear operational benefits of Jackpot Blitz™."