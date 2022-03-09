Jackpot digital inks 2-table contract with Sac & Fox Casino

Mar. 09, 2022 4:45 AM ETJackpot Digital Inc. (JPOTF), JPOTDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Jackpot Digital (OTCQB:JPOTF) has signed a licensing contract with Sac & Fox Casino of Powhattan, Kansas, USA to install two  Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs.
  • The tables are currently being prepared for shipping and installation.
  • Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We are pleased to move past our letter of intent with Sac & Fox and move forward with a formal agreement, adding the state of Kansas to our growing roster of new jurisdictions. Jackpot Blitz™ is gaining in interest and popularity, and our pipeline of new business continues to grow due to the clear operational benefits of Jackpot Blitz™."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.