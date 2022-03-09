Philips BioTel Heart MCOT patch increases detection of atrial fibrillation in study
Mar. 09, 2022 5:13 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) said a study suggested that its BioTel Heart MCOT patch detected 4.6 times more patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) compared to implantable loop recorder alone.
- AF is an irregular and rapid heart rhythm that can increase risk of stroke.
- The company said the study determined that a 30-day continuous monitoring program using the Philips BioTel Heart MCOT (mobile cardiac outpatient telemetry) patch, followed by an implantable loop recorder (ILR), improved AF detection rates and helped to reduce secondary stroke risk due to new anticoagulant use in people with the MCOT patch detected AF.
- The study also showed that use of initial MCOT monitoring achieved almost eight times lower costs, reducing the total cost per patient with detected AF by ~$199K, compared to monitoring with ILR alone.
- In addition, the company said the study showed that using an MCOT patch followed by ILR in half of patients initially undiagnosed with AF leads to an overall cost-of-care savings of more than $4M.
