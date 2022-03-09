NRx Pharmaceuticals CEO steps down, names Robert Besthof as Interim CEO

Mar. 09, 2022 5:45 AM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) announced that Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, has retired as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.
  • The Board of Directors appointed Robert Besthof, Head of Operations and Chief Commercial Officer, as Interim CEO.
  • Dr. Javitt will continue to be on the board and serve as the Company's Chief Scientist, where he will help advance the Company's pipeline.
  • The company will initiate a search process to identify its next CEO.
  • "NRx has a strong pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates in late-stage clinical trials. We continue to advance ZYESAMI®, a promising therapeutic option to help treat COVID-19 as well as other respiratory diseases, and we have a real opportunity to bring this treatment to market. In spite of vaccines, in the United States we are still losing every day 1000-2000 individuals to COVID-19" said Besthof.
  • Prior to joining NRx, Besthof served as Vice President of Global Commercial Development for Neuroscience & Pain at Pfizer.
  • Shares up 4% premarket.
