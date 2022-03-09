Bayer files for expanded use of prostate cancer drug Nubeqa in US, EU
Mar. 09, 2022 6:03 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYZF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) submitted applications to the U.S. and EU drug regulators seeking approval of Nubeqa (darolutamide) in combination with chemotherapy docetaxel in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).
- The German company filed a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and submitted a Variation Type II application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
- The filings are backed by data from a phase 3 trial called ARASENS which showed a statistically significant improvement in overall survival for Nubeqa plus androgen deprivation therapy and docetaxel in men with mHSPC.
- Bayer had raised peak sales expectation for Nubeqa following the late-stage study results.
- Nubeqa is developed jointly by Bayer and Finnish company Orion.