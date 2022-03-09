Kulicke & Soffa plans to buy back $150M common stock

Mar. 09, 2022 6:17 AM ETKulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is planning to buy back $150M of its common stock.
  • The company entered an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement under its current $800M buyback authorization.
  • The company expects to complete the transactions linked with the ASR by the end of its FQ3 of 2022.
  • At that time, the company anticipates that ~$340M will remain under its current repurchase authorization.
  • During its FQ2 of 2022 through March 2, K&S deployed $24.4M to buy back 459.7K.
