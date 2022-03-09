Bank of Montreal to issue C$750M AT1 limited recourse capital notes
Mar. 09, 2022 6:23 AM ETBank of Montreal (BMO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to issue C$750M of non-viability contingent capital (NVCC) Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Limited Recourse Capital Notes, Series 2 (LRCNs) due May 26, 2082.
- The LRCNs will bear interest at a rate of 5.625% annually, payable semi-annually, for the initial period ending May 26, 2027.
- Interest rate on the LRCNs will reset every five years at a rate equal to the prevailing 5-year Government of Canada Yield plus 4.03%.
- Offering is expected to close on March 15, 2022.
- Concurrently with the issuance of the LRCNs, the Bank will issue NVCC Non-Cumulative 5-Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series 49 to be held by Computershare Trust Company of Canada as trustee for a newly formed trust.
- Net proceeds from this transaction will be used for general banking purposes.