Bank of Montreal to issue C$750M AT1 limited recourse capital notes

Mar. 09, 2022

  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to issue C$750M of non-viability contingent capital (NVCC) Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Limited Recourse Capital Notes, Series 2 (LRCNs) due May 26, 2082.
  • The LRCNs will bear interest at a rate of 5.625% annually, payable semi-annually, for the initial period ending May 26, 2027.
  • Interest rate on the LRCNs will reset every five years at a rate equal to the prevailing 5-year Government of Canada Yield plus 4.03%.
  • Offering is expected to close on March 15, 2022.
  • Concurrently with the issuance of the LRCNs, the Bank will issue NVCC Non-Cumulative 5-Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series 49 to be held by Computershare Trust Company of Canada as trustee for a newly formed trust.
  • Net proceeds from this transaction will be used for general banking purposes.
