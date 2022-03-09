Berkshire Grey, Tessiant team up to boost robotic automation among UK retailers
Mar. 09, 2022 6:32 AM ETBerkshire Grey, Inc. (BGRY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and consultancy firm Tessiant are collaborating to help transform supply chain operations through intelligent robotic automation of eCommerce fulfillment, store replenishment, package handling and logistics.
- The two companies will give U.K. retailers access to advanced AI-enabled robotic solutions aimed at meeting consumer expectations for on-demand order fulfillment.
- “Berkshire Grey’s portfolio of Intelligent Enterprise Robotic (IER) solutions is what many UK retailers are searching for during this confluence of challenges including the eCommerce boom, labour shortages and rising consumer expectations,” said Anna Barsby, managing partner at Tessiant.
- With this partnership, Tessiant will join Berkshire Grey’s Partner Alliance program as a consulting partner.