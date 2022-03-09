Tidewater to acquire Swire Pacific Offshore for $190M
Mar. 09, 2022 6:40 AM ETTidewater Inc. (TDW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) announced a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Swire Pacific Offshore, subsidiary of Swire Pacific, for ~$190M.
- Under transaction terms, Tidewater will issue 8.1M Jones Act warrants, each of which will be initially exercisable for one share at $0.001/share, alongwith a cash payment of $42M.
- The warrants to be issued in the transaction would represent, on exercise, ~15.6% of all of Tidewater’s outstanding shares and existing warrants.
- The acquisition will create industry's largest fleet of OSVs: SPO's fleet of 50 OSVs consists of 29 AHTS vessels and 21 PSVs.
- Tidewater will own a fleet of 174 OSVs, bringing Tidewater’s total fleet size to 203 vessels, including crew boats, tug boats and maintenance vessels.
- The acquired fleet is primarily split among West Africa and Southeast Asia and Middle East. The addition of 25 OSVs in West Africa will nearly double Tidewater’s presence in the rapidly growing region.
- The company recognizes ~$54M of annual run-rate cost synergies that will be targeted post-transaction completion.
- Tidewater will retain the strongest balance sheet in the industry, with ~$110M of cash on hand, full access to existing undrawn $25M revolving credit facility and financial flexibility under existing indentures.
- Transaction is expected to close in 2Q22.