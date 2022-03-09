Canadian Natural Resources plans to buy back up to 10% common stock

  • Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is planning to buy back up to ~101.57M of its common shares, about 10% of public float, for cancellation, between March 11, 2022 and March 10, 2023.
  • The company said the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by it to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB).
  • As of March 8, the company bought 45.14M common shares at an average price of C$51.76 under its previous NCIB, which began on March 11, 2021 and expires on March 10, 2022 and which authorized the purchase for cancellation of up to ~59.28M shares.
