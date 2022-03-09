Rocket Lab stocks gain on beginning qualification of highest performing space solar cell technology
Mar. 09, 2022 6:54 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) announced that its next-generation solar cell technology is transitioning into qualification.
- The IMM-β solar cell is expected to be the highest efficiency space solar cell technology in high-volume production. The cell boasts an average 33.3% Beginning of Life (BOL) efficiency, up from 32% for the IMM-α that is currently in volume production.
- The IMM-β is also a radiation-hard cell with a power remaining factor of 87% after exposure to 1-MeV electrons at a fluence of 1E15 e/cm2 or equivalent of about 15 years life in GEO.
- Now undergoing final space qualification testing, the cells are expected to be ready for commercial use later in 2022.
- In addition to its best-in-class efficiency, IMM is more than 40% lighter than typical space grade solar cells which helps to make satellites more cost effective.
- IMM-β is the 4th generation Inverted MetaMorphic (IMM) product created by SolAero Technologies Inc. (SolAero), a space solar power company acquired by Rocket Lab in January 2022.
- Shares up 5.4% premarket.
