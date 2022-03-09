Rocket Lab stocks gain on beginning qualification of highest performing space solar cell technology

Mar. 09, 2022 6:54 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) announced that its next-generation solar cell technology is transitioning into qualification.
  • The IMM-β solar cell is expected to be the highest efficiency space solar cell technology in high-volume production. The cell boasts an average 33.3% Beginning of Life (BOL) efficiency, up from 32% for the IMM-α that is currently in volume production.
  • The IMM-β is also a radiation-hard cell with a power remaining factor of 87% after exposure to 1-MeV electrons at a fluence of 1E15 e/cm2 or equivalent of about 15 years life in GEO.
  • Now undergoing final space qualification testing, the cells are expected to be ready for commercial use later in 2022.
  • In addition to its best-in-class efficiency, IMM is more than 40% lighter than typical space grade solar cells which helps to make satellites more cost effective.
  • IMM-β is the 4th generation Inverted MetaMorphic (IMM) product created by SolAero Technologies Inc. (SolAero), a space solar power company acquired by Rocket Lab in January 2022.
  • Shares up 5.4% premarket.
  • Read the most recent analysis in the company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.