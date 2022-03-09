Julie R. Gurtis is the new President of United Bankshares

Mar. 09, 2022 6:57 AM ETUnited Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) promotes EVP and Chief Commercial Banking Officer Julie R. Gurtis to President  effective April 1, 2022.
  • Her 31-year career at the company has included roles as Commercial Lender, Market President, and Regional President.
  • Ms. Gurtis previously served on boards with Charleston Area Alliance, YWCA Charleston, and West Virginia Symphony. She currently serves as Treasurer on the Board of West Virginia Independent Colleges and Universities.
  • Michael P. Fitzgerald  the company's President will become Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and will continue to focus on business development and client relationships.
