Mar. 09, 2022 7:00 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Deutsche Bank took a favorable view of the announcement by XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) of a series of corporate actions. The company intends to separate its brokered transportation services from its less-than-truckload business in North America and plans to divest its European business and North American intermodal operation.

Analyst Amit Mehrotra estimated the actions create at least $13 per share of incremental equity value, which works out to 20% of the current equity value. Under reasonable valuation assumptions the value of the actions is estimated at closer to $30 per share under reasonable valuation assumptions, which works out to 50% of the current equity value.

"The announcement is completely consistent with the path to significant value creation that we've been highlighting and advocating for since mid-2021," noted Mehrotra.

Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating locked in on XPO Logistics (XPO). Elsewhere on Wall Street, Truist Securities upped its price target on XPO to $107 from $105 and Cowen lifted its PT to $117 from $115.

Shares of XPO Logistics rose 14.65% in premarket action to $71.00 after the spinoff and divestiture announcement.

