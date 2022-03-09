Pfizer COVID-19 pill undergoes clinical trial involving children

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced on Wednesday that it has started a Phase 2/3 study called EPIC-PEDS to evaluate its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid in non-hospitalized and symptomatic COVID-19 patients who are less than 18 years of age.

Paxlovid, a combination of the protease inhibitor, nirmatrelvir, and the older antiviral ritonavir, is already authorized in the U.S. for those aged 12 years and above.

The new 140-subject study targeting the pediatric population will consist of two cohorts. Those in the Cohort 1 will receive the currently authorized dosage of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir 300 mg/100 mg twice daily for five days. Cohort 2 will receive nirmatrelvir/ritonavir 150 mg/100 mg for a similar duration.

After obtaining data from the two initial cohorts, Pfizer (PFE) plans to enroll participants for three additional cohorts that will include kids younger than 6 years old.

Arguing that children younger than 18 years made up nearly 18% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer of Pfizer (PFE) said: “There is a significant unmet need for outpatient treatments that can be taken by children and adolescents.”

If taken within three days of onset of symptoms, Paxlovid has indicated 89% efficacy in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death in late-stage trials involving non-hospitalized, high-risk adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

With its Q4 2021 results last month, Pfizer (PFE) issued an initial revenue forecast of ~$22B for Paxlovid.

