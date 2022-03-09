Stantec to acquire UK-based design consulting firm Barton Willmore
- Stantec (NYSE:STN) is acquiring U.K.-based planning and design consulting firm Barton Willmore.
- Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in early April, were not disclosed.
- Stantec (STN) said that Barton, which is headquartered in Reading, has over 300 town planners, master planners, urban and landscape designers, architects, and environmental planners employed across the U.K.
- "It’s incredibly exciting to welcome Barton Willmore to our growing global team as we look to strengthen our project delivery expertise across several sectors. Barton Willmore’s master planning and urban design capabilities greatly enhance our ability to drive innovative solutions for clients across the globe," said Stantec's COO Cath Schefer.
- Upon closing, the Barton Willmore acquisition will bring Stantec’s regional presence to more than 2.5K team members across the U.K.