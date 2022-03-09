Children's Place Retail Stores Non-GAAP EPS of $3.02 beats by $0.17, revenue of $507.8M misses by $29.93M
- Children's Place Retail Stores press release (NASDAQ:PLCE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.02 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $507.8M (+7.4% Y/Y) misses by $29.93M.
- Due to a lack of near-term visibility to top line demand based on the unprecedented stimulus released into the economy one year ago, the Company will not be providing EPS guidance. However, as a result of the accelerated structural reset to a digital first company that the Company has accomplished since the onset of the pandemic, the Company expects to deliver double digit EPS and double digit operating margin for Fiscal Year 2022.