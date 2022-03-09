Lifetime Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.18, revenue of $255.86M misses by $7.72M
Mar. 09, 2022 7:07 AM ETLifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lifetime Brands press release (NASDAQ:LCUT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $255.86M (+2.7% Y/Y) misses by $7.72M.
- CEO comment: “Our strong fourth quarter with net sales growth of 2.7% was achieved despite strong supply chain constraints which resulted in approximately $20 million of orders that were unable to ship during the quarter. This concluded another year of incredible progress for Lifetime Brands, and I’m grateful to our talented team for all its hard work and ongoing efforts. We are well positioned for continued growth and shareholder value creation in 2022 as we continue to execute our strategy.”