Goldman Sachs upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to a Buy rating from Neutral on its view that a normalization in the supply chain in the second half of the year will lead to improved results.

Analyst Jordan Alliger: "If we are moving in the right direction in terms of improved supply chain fluidity, it should translate to the better box turns that we now anticipate, and most importantly lead to catch-up volume growth (as anchored ships unload) and better overall ability to translate underlying industry volumes into Hunt realized container loads."

Alliger and team noted the rationale for supply chain improvement is tied to factors like better labor participation allowing for better supply chain velocity and reduced dwell times, as well as easing of port congestion as more equipment comes online. The possibility that the rate of economic growth will slow as per our economist outlook for GDP of 3.3% in 2022 vs. up 5.7% in 2021 is seen allowing for supply chains to catch their proverbial breath.

Goldman Sachs upped its price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to $231 per share from $209. The average analyst price target on JBHT is $210.86 and the 52-week trading range is $154.27 to $208.87.