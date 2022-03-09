Canada Nickel to raise C$25M in stock offering
Mar. 09, 2022 7:10 AM ETCanada Nickel Company Inc. (CNIKF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Canada Nickel (OTCQB:CNIKF) entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities to act as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters wherein underwriters agreed to purchase for resale on a bought deal basis to raise gross proceeds of C$25M.
- It plans to issue 4M shares at C$3.1/share and 3.42M shares to be issued as "flow-through shares" at C$3.65/FT Share.
- Underwriters granted 30-days option to purchase any combination of additional offered securities for additional gross proceeds of up to 15% of the gross proceeds raised.
- Net proceeds to be used for repaying the company's current loan with Auramet and for general working capital and corporate purposes such as advancing the project through Feasibility Study; FT shares gross proceeds will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses.