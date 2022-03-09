Vertex Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.03, revenue of $111.65M beats by $2.45M

Mar. 09, 2022 7:10 AM ETVertex, Inc. (VERX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Vertex press release (NASDAQ:VERX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $111.65M (+12.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.45M.
  • Outlook:
  • For the first quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects: Revenues of $112.5 million to $113.5 million vs consensus of $111.2M, representing growth of 15% to 16% from the first quarter of 2021; and Adjusted EBITDA of $16.0 million to $17.0 million, representing a decrease of $1.0 million to $2.0 million from the first quarter of 2021.

  • For the full-year 2022, the Company currently expects: Revenues of $479 million to $483 million vs consensus of $474.62M, representing growth of 13% to 14% from the full-year 2021; Cloud revenue growth of 33% from the full-year 2021; and Adjusted EBITDA of $72 million to $75 million, representing a decrease of $3 million to $6 million from the full-year 2021, reflecting additional spend in research and development, as well as selling and marketing expenses to drive growth.

